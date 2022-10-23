Najee Harris start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

In a slightly down year for production since his stellar rookie campaign in 2021, Najee Harris has recorded 83 rushing attempts for 264 yards and one touchdown, while adding 15 catches on 18 targets for 71 yards and two touchdowns. Despite the tough sledding, the Pittsburgh Steelers will continue to force-feed their best offensive player in an upcoming Sunday Night Football matchup with the Miami Dolphins.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers RB Najee Harris

Harris projects as fantasy football’s overall RB21 in Week 7, and he’s been reliable in half-PPR formats, averaging 9.5 fantasy points per week. Rookie backup Jaylen Warren has also mixed in for the occasional opportunities this season. He’s coming off a meager two carries for two yards, along with zero catches on zero targets against the Buccaneers last week. Warren is going to be a valuable handcuff throughout the year, but don’t oversell him. While Harris is at full health, we likely won’t see any change in volume.

The talented running back is mired in Pittsburgh — surrounded by average quarterback play and a shaky offensive line. Nevertheless, he still sees the volume of an RB1/RB2 in fantasy football.

Start or sit in Week 7?

Start Harris against the Dolphins, where the Steelers will be desperate for scoring once again.