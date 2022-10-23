Diontae Johnson start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

With little certainty at the quarterback position, the Pittsburgh Steelers receiving corps has been unable to find a consistent rhythm through six weeks of the 2022-23 season. Diontae Johnson managed to haul in five-of-seven targets for 28 yards against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday and should continue to have WR1 volume when the Steelers meet up with the Miami Dolphins in Week 7.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers WR Diontae Johnson

It was only the second time all year that Johnson didn’t see double-digit targets. He’s currently eighth in the NFL among wide receivers in total targets with 57. The issue with Johnson, (and the remaining Pittsburgh wideouts for that matter) clearly hasn’t been the inability to get open, but rather the Steelers’ inability to put points on the board. They are a bottom-five scoring team in the league, averaging just 14.3 points per contest over the last three games.

Pittsburgh has one of the NFL’s toughest schedules, which should force them to throw the football more as weeks move along. Johnson will have plenty of chances to re-establish himself as the Steelers’ No. 1 receiver, but rookie George Pickens and Chase Claypool will be striving for the same goal.

Start or sit in Week 7?

Johnson should be started as a volume-based WR2 against the Dolphins in Week 7.