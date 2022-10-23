Chase Claypool start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Pittsburgh Steelers escaped with a 20-18 upset victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6. Chase Claypool dominated the Pittsburgh passing game with seven catches on seven targets for 96 yards and a touchdown and added one carry for eight yards. He’ll look to keep the magic going on Sunday Night Football in Week 7, as the Steelers meet up with the Miami Dolphins.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers WR Chase Claypool

While rumors have circulated in the last week about Claypool possibly changing destinations before the NFL Trade Deadline, the third-year wideout still has a cemented role for Pittsburgh. It was evident in his performance against Tampa Bay, as well as Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills where he posted five catches on nine targets for 50 yards.

Claypool’s stock is certainly trending up. He’s the overall WR37 for Week 7, but that’s partly because of the Steelers’ dicey quarterback play this season. Coming off his best fantasy football outing in the 2022-23 campaign, we’ll look for Claypool to score a touchdown in back-to-back weeks.

Start or sit in Week 7?

Following 12 catches on 16 targets in the last two games, Claypool’s boom-or-bust value might soon be elevated to greater heights. His next chance to separate himself in the Pittsburgh offense will be against a struggling Miami defense on SNF.