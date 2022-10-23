George Pickens start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off a much-needed victory in Week 6, and travel to play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football in Week 7 for what has the potential to turn into an offensive shootout. George Pickens continues to play the WR3 role in Pittsburgh but possesses highly explosive upside in every appearance.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers WR George Pickens

Apart from a few flashes of brilliance this season, Pickens has yet to officially live up to the enormous hype that surrounded him before fantasy football drafts. The rookie’s most notable performance came in Week 4 against the New York Jets, where he posted six catches on eight targets for 102 yards.

The Georgia product received his worst target count since Week 2, and the Steelers’ passing game was completely dominated by Chase Claypool once Mitchell Trubisky entered at quarterback for the injured Kenny Pickett. Claypool and Najee Harris accounted for the Steelers’ pair of receiving touchdowns. The good news for Pickens fantasy managers heading into Week 7 is that Pickett is expected to be the starter once he clears concussion protocol. Pickett probably gives Pickens the best chance for fantasy success, as the QB/WR combo spent a ton of time developing a rapport during training camp and the preseason.

Start or sit in Week 7?

Pickens is a decent fill-in WR3 for the Sunday Night Football matchup in Week 7.