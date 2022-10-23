Tua Tagovailoa start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Pittsburgh Steelers travel to face the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football, and the Dolphins should have added reinforcements in the matchup. Tua Tagovailoa will make his return to the starting lineup, and in doing so it begs the question of whether Miami’s quarterback can easily slide into starting fantasy lineups this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa

With Mike McDaniel confirming that Tagovailoa will make his return under center, it provides a much-welcomed boost to the Dolphins’ fantasy ceiling on offense. Prior to suffering his concussion in Week 4, Tagovailoa had double-digit fantasy performances in his first three starts, including a seismic 38.86 PPR performance in Week 2. While the Dolphins quarterback could be gradually acclimated in his return, he has a favorable matchup on deck with the Steelers.

Pittsburgh is allowing the seventh-most fantasy points to pocket passers with an average of 19.3 PPG, and they rank 30th against the pass in allowing 227.8 passing yards per game. With star pass rusher TJ Watt still sidelined with an injury, Tagovailoa should avoid being consistently pressured through all four quarters. Playing at home is the icing on the cake in what makes the Dolphins quarterback a viable option in fantasy lineups.

Start or sit in Week 7?

The Dolphins were on a hot streak before Tagovailoa was sidelined with a concussion, and he should be able to get back on track starting on Sunday night. The Dolphins quarterback is a start for Week 7, and look for the offense to pick up where they left off with their starter back under center.