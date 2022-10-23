Raheem Mostert start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Miami Dolphins play host to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football in Week 7. As they look to get back to their winning ways, their offense should get an immediate boost with Tua Tagovailoa making his return. As fantasy managers finalize their lineups this week, should running back Raheem Mostert be on the radar for consideration as a fantasy starter?

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert

Mostert’s fantasy production has been more or less a rollercoaster week to week, but Week 7 could work in his favor if the trend continues. Last week, the Dolphins' tailback was limited to just 49 rushing yards on 14 carries, but what is encouraging is his grasp on the volume of touches. Over the past two weeks, Mostert has tallied 32 carries for 162 total yards and a touchdown. Conversely, his fellow backfield teammate Chase Edmonds has just three carries in the same time span.

On Sunday night, Mostert will face a Steelers defense that has been accommodating to opposing running backs, in particular via PPR formats. Pittsburgh has allowed the 12th-most half-point PPR fantasy points per game to opposing RBs through the first six weeks. The Steelers are also just 18th against the run, giving up an average of 120.2 yards on the ground each week. Despite being limited last week, Mostert has the odds in his favor come Sunday night.

Start or sit in Week 7?

With Tagovailoa back under center, the Dolphins overall should get an immediate boost, making Mostert the go-to starting option as Miami’s lead back. His hold over the majority of carries is reason enough to start him, but the favorable matchup on deck makes him a must-start for fantasy managers this week.