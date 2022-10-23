Chase Edmonds start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Miami Dolphins play host to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football, and they will welcome back Tua Tagovailoa under center. The offense overall should get a boost with their starting quarterback back in the lineup, but does that mean Chase Edmonds is worth consideration among fantasy lineups this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins RB Chase Edmonds

The Steelers have allowed the 12th-most half-point PPR fantasy points per game to opposing running backs through the first six weeks, which sounds like a stat that would be favorable to Edmonds in this week’s matchup. Unfortunately, the bigger threat to his fantasy ceiling lies with his fellow teammate in the backfield. As the season has progressed week-to-week, Edmonds has slowly but surely lost carries to Raheem Mostert in the backfield.

Mostert has 32 carries in the past two weeks for 162 yards and a touchdown while also catching two passes for eight yards. Elsewhere, Edmonds has just three carries for a grand total of four yards on the ground. It’s no longer a secret at this point that Mostert has drawn the favor with Mike McDaniel now at the helm of this offense, with their chemistry dating back to their days with the 49ers.

Start or sit in Week 7?

The volume of carries Edmonds sees on average should dictate whether he’s worth a start in fantasy lineups, and his share of touches has dipped dramatically throughout the season. He’s not a viable play in fantasy this week and should be left on the bench going forward unless the share of carries in the backfield drastically changes.