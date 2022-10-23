Mike Gesicki start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins face off on Sunday Night Football, and the latter will see the return of starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Fantasy managers are expecting the Dolphins’ offense to get a much-needed boost compared to the past few weeks. In the aftermath of Tagovailoa’s return, does it make tight end Mike Gesicki a viable fantasy option in lineups this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki

Gesicki has largely been fantasy irrelevant so far this season, and it is a result of the tight end position overall not being as impactful in a Mike McDaniel offense. The veteran tight end has posted just two double-digit fantasy performances through seven weeks, and it’s possible that he reached his peak with a 24.9 PPR fantasy outing after catching two touchdowns last week. On average, however, Gesicki struggles to finish with anything more than four fantasy points in a typical game.

The matchup on deck is not particularly favorable either, as the Steelers have surrendered an average of just 5.1 fantasy points to opposing tight ends. The return of Tagovailoa will likely give a boost to the offense overall, but his return will likely impact Tyreek Hill and Jalen Waddle more directly. Gesicki meanwhile is very much a boom-or-bust candidate each week.

Start or sit in Week 7?

Gesicki has largely been underused in Miami’s offense, making him a fantasy option to steer clear of in Week 7. The Dolphins’ tight end should be kept on the bench this week, and only a chain of consistent performances should justify otherwise.