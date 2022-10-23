Justin Fields start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is coming off his strongest running game of the season, but is he worth inserting into your fantasy football lineup on Monday Night Football against the New England Patriots? Here’s an overview of his production this season as you make a decision ahead of the Week 7 action.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears QB Justin Fields

The Bears had plenty of days off as they haven’t played since the Thursday night game in Week 6 when they lost to the Washington Commanders 12-7. Fields completed 14-of-27 passes for 190 yards with a touchdown and interception, but he rushed for 88 yards on 12 attempts. He will face a Patriots defense that allowed Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett to complete 21-of-45 passes for 266 yards with a touchdown and interception last week.

Start or sit in Week 7?

Fields is outside the top 20 among quarterbacks this weekend, so you will likely have better options at the quarterback position. The passing game hasn’t been there, and it’s tough to rely on big rushing numbers every week.