David Montgomery start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery has been one of the few bright spots in this offense from a fantasy football perspective, and he could certainly be used in plenty of fantasy football lineups in Week 7. If you are considering whether to insert him into your lineup, here’s a look at what to consider for his matchup against the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears RB David Montgomery

Montgomery should be well rested as the Bears haven’t played since Thursday of Week 6, and he rushed for 67 yards on 15 carries to go along with one reception or 13 yards in the 12-7 loss to the Washington Commanders. The Bears seem committed to Montgomery being a much more used back over Khalil Herbert, and they will face a Patriots defense that gave up 56 yards rushing on 12 carries to Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb last weekend.

Start or sit in Week 7?

Montgomery is a top-20 running back option for Week 7. If you have him on your roster, he’s worth a start based on the volume you can expect from him each week in this offense.