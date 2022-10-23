Khalil Herbert start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert has been productive in limited work, but is he worthy of a spot in your fantasy football starting lineup? Here’s an overview of what to consider as you make a decision heading into Week 7 of the NFL season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears RB Khalil Herbert

Herbert should be fresh for Monday night’s matchup against the New England Patriots as the Bears haven’t played a game since Thursday of Week 6. In that game, he carried the ball seven times for 74 yards, highlighted by a 63-yard run, but Herbert was not targeted in the passing game and didn’t score a touchdown. Meanwhile, fellow Bears back David Montgomery carried the ball 15 times and caught the lone target that went his way last week.

Start or sit in Week 7?

Herbert is nothing better than a fringe top-40 running back in Week 7. At this point, he needs an injury to Montgomery to have real fantasy value.