Darnell Mooney start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney received a significant number of looks the last time he took the field but is he worth a start in your fantasy football lineup this in Week 7? Here’s an overview of what to consider as you decide whether to use Mooney for his Monday night matchup with the New England Patriots.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears WR Darnell Mooney

Mooney had season highs in receptions (seven) and targets (12) in a Week 6 loss to the Washington Commanders, finishing with 68 receiving yards but was held out of the end zone. He has been as consistent as you can get in this offense that struggles in the passing game, as he went for more than 50 receiving yards in three straight contests. However, there is going to be a ceiling based on the lack of firepower in this offense.

Start or sit in Week 7?

Mooney is nothing better than a top-40 wide receiver looking to this matchup with New England. You can find plenty of better options with much greater upside.