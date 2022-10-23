Mac Jones start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

When the New England Patriots kickoff their Monday night game against the Chicago Bears, they might have Mac Jones at quarterback again. He’s missed the last three games with a high ankle sprain. Even if there is, ahem, the return of the Mac, there’s really not much for fantasy football managers to get excited about here.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots QB Mac Jones

We haven’t seen Jones in action since Week 3 against the Ravens, and that game was an especially forgettable one. He had 321 passing yards, but failed to throw a touchdown to counter balance his three picks he tossed. He did score his lone rushing touchdown on the season in that one. Jones hasn’t had more than a single touchdown in a game in three starts.

The Bears don’t present an easy matchup either. Chicago is allowing an average of just over 14 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks.

Start or sit in Week 7?

You would be advised to leave Jones on the bench this week if he ends up starting. Even in two-quarterback formats, there’s just not much ceiling there to help your fantasy lineup, but desperation during bye weeks could force your hand.