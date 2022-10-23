Rhamondre Stevenson start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson received a significant workload recently thanks to an injury in the backfield, but what can we expect from him on Monday night? If you are considering using Stevenson in your fantasy football lineup this weekend, here’s an idea of what to look at in the matchup against the Chicago Bears.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson

A week after receiving 25 carries, Stevenson took 19 carries for 76 yards with two touchdowns to go along with four receptions for 15 yards in a 38-15 win over the Cleveland Browns. Damien Harris left the Week 5 matchup against the Detroit Lions and didn’t play at all last week. He appears to be back in the mix, so it will be interesting to see how the workload is split on Monday night.

Start or sit in Week 7?

Even if Harris is back, Stevenson should get enough work to be considered as a top-15 running back for fantasy purposes in Week 7. Get him in the lineup.