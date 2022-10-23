Tyquan Thornton start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

New England Patriots wide receiver Tyquan Thornton is coming off the first productive fantasy football performance of his career, and is the rookie worthy of consideration in your lineup in Week 7 against the Chicago Bears? Here’s an overview of what to think about as you make a final decision.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots WR Tyquan Thornton

Thornton caught 4-of-5 targets that went his way for 37 yards with a touchdown, and he also added a rushing score and picked up 19 yards on the ground on three carries in last week’s 38-15 win over the Cleveland Browns. He received additional playing time when Kendrick Bourne left with an injury early. The second-round pick could be useful at some point this season if his playing time continues to increase.

Start or sit in Week 7?

There is no scenario where Thornton should be a part of a fantasy lineup this weekend, but he’s a guy who is certainly worth stashing on the bench in case he starts to put up strong outings consistently.