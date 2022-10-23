DeVante Parker start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

New England Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker led the team in receiving in last week’s victory, and he will get a matchup against the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football in Week 7. If you are considering using him in your fantasy football lineup, here’s a look at what to think about as you make a decision.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots WR DeVante Parker

Parker led all Patriots wide receivers with six targets, and he caught four passes for 64 yards in a 38-15 win over the Cleveland Browns. Jakobi Meyers has consistently been the go-to wideout in this offense, so it will be interesting to see if Parker can continue to be a bigger part of the game plan regardless of whether Bailey Zappe or Mac Jones will be at quarterback moving forward.

Start or sit in Week 7?

Until Parker can start putting up significant numbers consistently, he should be held out of fantasy football lineups, and that includes Week 7.