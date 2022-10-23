Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

New England Patriots tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith haven’t put up consistent numbers this season, but both are coming off strong fantasy football performances last weekend. If you are considering using either one of them in your fantasy football lineup in Week 7, here’s a look at what to think about as you make a decision.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots TEs Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith

Henry caught 4-of-7 passes that went his way for 61 yards and a touchdown, while Smith caught both targets that went his way for 60 yards in last week’s 38-15 win over the Cleveland Browns. Both tight ends had the best games of their season heading into Monday night’s matchup against the Chicago Bears, which allowed Washington Commanders tight ends to catch two passes for 23 yards last week.

Start or sit in Week 7?

If you had to start one, Henry would be the guy, but neither is a top-15 fantasy tight end in Week 7. You should find better options.