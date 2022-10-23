Jakobi Meyers start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has been the most productive pass catcher in this offense and will look to keep that going against the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football. If you are considering using Meyers in your fantasy football lineup in Week 7, here’s an overview of what to expect from him.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers

Coming off a 111-yard, one-touchdown performance the previous week, Meyers caught all four targets that went his way for 60 yards in last week’s 38-15 win over the Cleveland Browns. In the four games he’s been available, Meyers finished with more than 50 receiving yards, and it doesn’t seem to matter who’s at quarterback for him whether that’s Bailey Zappe or Mac Jones.

Start or sit in Week 7?

Meyers can be looked at as a top-25 wide receiver option this weekend, so he’s worthy of a flex spot or potentially a No. 2 wideout if you have bye troubles with a rather high floor.