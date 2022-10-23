Falcons vs. Bengals: Game picks, best bets for Week 7 NFL season

Week 7 of the NFL season is here. The Atlanta Falcons will hit the road on Sunday, October 23 for a cross-conference matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. Kickoff from Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio is set for 1 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Fox.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Atlanta Falcons-Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Falcons vs. Bengals odds

Spread: Bengals -6.5

Point total: 47

Moneyline: Falcons +240, Bengals -285

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Bengals -6.5

Cincinnati has rebounded fairly well from their season-opening loss and is heading into this game off a win. Atlanta has looked at times like they have been trying to lose games but are coming off a big win against the San Francisco 49ers. Their offense has been shaky, and I think the Bengals' receivers are due for a field day against the Atlanta secondary. Cincy covers the spread.

Over/under: Over 47

Cincinnati had 56 points scored in their last game, while Atlanta combined with their opponent for 42. What this tells me is that both of their offenses can score points while also giving up points. I do think the Bengals' offense goes off this game, and I think the Falcons contribute enough to surpass the point total.

Player prop: Ja’Marr Chase over 81.5 receiving yards (-115)

Chase has been over this prop twice this season, with one under coming when he recorded 81 yards exactly. The Falcons are susceptible against the pass, which means Chase should have a big day.