Lions vs. Cowboys: Game picks, best bets for Week 7 NFL season

Week 7 of the NFL season will continue on Sunday, October 23. The Detroit Lions will travel south to take on the Dallas Cowboys in an NFC matchup. Kickoff from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas is set for 1 p.m. ET, and the game will air on CBS.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Detroit Lions-Dallas Cowboys in Week 7 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Lions vs. Cowboys odds

Spread: Cowboys -7

Point total: 49

Moneyline: Lions +270, Cowboys -325

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Cowboys -7

Dallas is expected to get quarterback Dak Prescott back from his Week 1 thumb injury this week. Detroit should have running back D’Andre Swift and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown back on their side of the ball. The Cowboys' defense has been great this year, and the Lions cannot keep opponents off the scoreboard. I think Dallas covers the spread at home.

Over/under: Over 49

The Cowboys' offense needs a spark to keep up with how good their defense has been playing. I think Prescott puts this team in a better place to put up points than Cooper Rush. On the Lions’ side of the ball, having Swift and St. Brown back should elevate their scoring ability even against a tough defense. The over should hit here even with a higher total.

Player prop: Dak Prescott under 34.5 pass attempts (-135)

The Cowboys could get in a shootout here, which would torpedo this bet. However, the more likely scenario is a controlled contest where Dallas runs the ball effectively and clamps down with its defense. Prescott is coming off a long absence and I don’t think the Cowboys are going to ask for him to do too much here. Take the under on his pass attempts.