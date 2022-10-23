Jets vs. Broncos: Game picks, best bets for Week 7 NFL season

The New York Jets will look to add to their win streak as they travel to face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, October 23. Kick-off is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET from Empower Field in Denver, CO.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the New York Jets-Denver Broncos in Week 7 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jets vs. Broncos odds

Spread: Broncos -1 (-110)

Point total: 38.5

Moneyline: Broncos -120, Jets +100

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Jets +1

New York is riding a three-game winning streak heading into Week 7 and has the momentum in their favor. Conversely, the Broncos are looking to end a three-game skid and their offense still continues to struggle to find any synergy. With the spread so close in this matchup, the Jets should be confident in knocking off the Broncos at home, and they have a better track record against the spread (4-2) compared to Denver as well (2-4).

Over/under: Under 38.5

Denver’s defense remains elite so far this season as they’ve allowed the fourth-fewest points per game from their opponents (16.5). The pain point is that their offense has yet to hold up their end of the bargain, as the Broncos are the worst-scoring offense in the league (15.2 PPG). Unless Russell Wilson and the offense finally find their long-awaited spark, it’s straightforward to assume that they won’t be able to effectively put points on the board, setting up this point total to hit the under.

Player prop: Breece Hall under 70.5 rush yards (-115)

Hall has gone over this line in the last two games, but he had four games under this total prior to that. Take out his 34-yard run against the Packers and he would be under in that game too. The Broncos have a stout front and should be able to contain the Jets rookie in Week 7.