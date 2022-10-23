Steelers vs. Dolphins: Game picks, best bets for Week 7 NFL season

The NFL’s Week 7 nightcap will feature the Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins going head-to-head on Sunday Night Football. Kick-off is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 23 from Hard Rock Stadium.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Pittsburgh Steelers-Miami Dolphins in Week 7 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Steelers vs. Dolphins odds

Spread: Dolphins -7 (-115)

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Dolphins -315, Steelers +260

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Dolphins -7

With Tua Tagovailoa likely back under center for the Dolphins, Miami should have the overall talent advantage on offense in this matchup. Both defenses are allowing 20+ points per game to their opponents, but Mike McDaniel should be able to build a sizable lead with the better talent on the outside combined with an efficient running game. Additionally, the Dolphins are 3-3 against the spread heading into Sunday night, whereas the Steelers are just 2-3-1.

Over/under: Under 44.5

Miami is averaging 21.8 points per game heading into Week 7, while the Steelers rank third-to-last with an average of just 16.2 points scored per game. Pittsburgh would need to outperform their scoring average significantly in order to push the total over, but being on the road for this primetime matchup leaves little doubt they can achieve that goal. Look for the Dolphins' defense to hold their own and limit the Steelers’ ability to get in the endzone, with the total hitting the under.

Player prop: Raheem Mostert over 63.5 rushing yards (-115)

Mostert’s rushing totals each week have emulated a rollercoaster: one week he finishes over 100+ yards on the ground only to find himself back down to earth in the next game. Last week, he totaled just 49 rushing yards, but he has a much more favorable opponent on Sunday night. The Steelers have allowed the 11th-most rushing yards so far this season (600), and Mostert’s efficiency should benefit from the offense welcoming Tagovailoa back under center.