Bears vs. Patriots: Game picks, best bets for Week 7 NFL season

The Chicago Bears and New England Patriots wrap up the Week 7 slate when they meet on Monday Night Football. Kick-off is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from Gillette Stadium on Monday, October 24.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Chicago Bears-New England Patriots in Week 7 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bears vs. Patriots odds

Spread: Patriots -8 (-110)

Point total: 40

Moneyline: Patriots -365, Bears +300

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Patriots -8

Chicago is currently 2-3-1 against the spread so far this season, while New England is 3-2-1 in the same time span. With Mac Jones potentially back in the lineup for Monday night, the Patriots should have the health advantage in this one with the better all-around team on offense. Regardless, Bill Belichick has proven capable of forming a winning gameplan even when limited by injuries, as was evident in back-to-back wins with Baily Zappe under center.

Over/under: Under 40

It is not far-fetched to assume that defense will be at the forefront in this contest, and a low-scoring affair could be in order as a result. Chicago is averaging the second-fewest points per game (15.5), while New England’s defense is allowing the seventh-fewest points per game (18.8). If the Bears struggle to put points on the board, it is hard to have faith that the total will finish over 40 points for Monday night.

Player prop: Darnell Mooney longest reception under 20.5 yards (-115)

The Patriots are experts at taking away the opposition’s best weapon. That’s Mooney in Chicago’s case, and Bill Belichick’s squad isn’t going to let him burn them deep. Look for Mooney to grab some short passes. The lone problem with taking the under on this line is it only takes one or two missed tackles for a guy like Mooney to turn a five-yard catch into a 25-yard play.