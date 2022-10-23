Moneyline pick for Astros vs Yankees in Game 4 of ALCS

The New York Yankees host the Houston Astros in Game 4 of the ALCS on Sunday night at 7:07 p.m. ET from Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. The Yankees trail the Astros 3-0 in the series and are looking to avoid the sweep. Here we’ll take a look at the moneyline on DraftKings Sportsbook and make a pick.

Astros vs. Yankees Game 4 moneyline odds

NYY: -125

HOU: +105

It’s kind of a joke the Astros aren’t favored in this game. The Yankees are cooked. I’m tempted to just write that sentence and leave it at that. The Yankees are overmatched in this series and had their chance to win Games 1 and 2 in Houston. Unfortunately, things didn’t go their way and Game 3 got even worse, a 5-0 shutout loss. The Yankees mustered three hits on Saturday and the bats just aren’t showing up. Aaron Judge is hitting well under .200 this postseason and only has five hits with 15 strikeouts. The Yankees pitching has been fine and isn’t the issue. They just can’t hit.

Meanwhile, Houston hasn’t hit all that well but is up 3-0 in the series. Yordan Alvarez and Jose Altuve combined to go 1-for-9 with five strikeouts in Game 3 and the Yankees still got beat. You would think this would be the time for the Yankees to come alive and extend the series to Game 5 at home. It just doesn’t look like New York has any life left after Game 3.

Nestor Cortes you think would have the pitching edge at home but Lance McCullers Jr. has been very good in the playoffs for Houston over the past six seasons he’s played. McCullers gave up nothing in his lone start against the Mariners last series. In 2017 against the Yankees in the playoffs, McCullers allowed one run over 10.0 IP with nine strikeouts but lost on the road 6-4 in one of those starts.

That shouldn’t matter much. The Yankees would need to hit and Cortes has to be perfect, plus last at least 6-7 innings. New York got to preserve the bullpen on Saturday, so Clay Holmes and Wandy Peralta should get the back-end of the game once Cortes leaves. Still, even if you think the Yankees will win, the bet is Astros at +105 while it’s still juiced. Chances are money will come in on Houston and it will shift.

Pick: Astros