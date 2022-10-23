How to watch Astros vs Yankees in ALCS Game 4 via live stream on TBS

The New York Yankees are on the brink of elimination in the ALCS vs. the Houston Astros with Game 4 on Sunday night in the Bronx. The Yankees trail the Astros 3-0 in the series after a 5-0 shutout loss in Game 3 on Saturday evening.

New York has lost three in a row after winning two straight to advance to the ALCS. Houston remains undefeated in the postseason after sweeping the Mariners in the ALDS and are looking to do the same in this round. The Yankees only managed three hits in Game 3 and were collectively shut down by six different Houston pitchers. Gerrit Cole only lasted 5.0 innings on plenty of rest in the biggest game of the season. He allowed a two-run HR to Chas McCormick and would eventually allow three ER (five runs) with seven strikeouts.

The Astros have a stranglehold on the series and are set to advance to the World Series for the fourth time in the past six seasons. Houston lost to the Atlanta Braves in the 2021 World Series in six games and lost to the Washington Nationals in 2019 in seven. The Philadelphia Phillies are up 3-1 in the NLCS vs. the San Diego Padres.

Astros vs. Yankees Game 4 live stream

Pitchers: Lance McCullers Jr. vs. Nestor Cortes

First pitch: 7:07 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: Yankees -125, Astros +105

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: WatchTBS or TBS app