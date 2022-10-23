What channel is Astros vs Yankees ALCS Game 4 on and when does it start

The New York Yankees will look to stave off elimination in Game 4 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros in the 2022 MLB postseason. The game is set for Sunday after the Astros took a 3-0 series lead with a 5-0 shutout win in Game 3 on Saturday evening.

The Astros remain undefeated in the postseason after sweeping the Mariners in the ALDS. Houston can advance to its fourth World Series in the past six seasons with one more win. The Astros could end up facing the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series. Philly is up 3-1 in the NLCS vs. the San Diego Padres.

The Astros will start Lance McCullers Jr. in the decisive game while the Yankees will send Nestor Cortes to the mound to try and keep the season alive.

Astros vs. Yankees, Game 4 ALCS TV Info

Game date: Sunday, October 23

Game time: 7:07 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: WatchTBS or TBS app