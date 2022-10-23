Nico Collins start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Houston Texans travel to face the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Week 7. While Houston clearly favors the ground game, they would be wise to keep the Raiders’ defense honest by stretching the field through the air. If the game script aligns, does it make receiver Nico Collins a viable option in fantasy lineups this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans WR Nico Collins

Collins is coming off back-to-back double-digit fantasy performances, with his highest total of the season coming in Week 5 against the Jaguars. Collins led all Texans in receiving with 82 yards, and he’s seen a combined 27 targets so far this season. The type of fantasy production that Collins has put up has been admirable given that Houston, by all means, is limited overall as a passing threat.

The Raiders are allowing 22.7 fantasy points on average to wideouts, which is the 12th-highest in the NFL. Granted, Las Vegas’ secondary has been matched up with a couple of high-powered offenses throughout the season, but they are banged up as slot corner Nate Hobbs is out with a fractured hand. The cornerback position in Vegas has been exploitable, meaning that Collins could benefit should the game script align.

Start or sit in Week 7?

Even though the Raiders have proved to be accommodating to opposing wideouts, it’s more a testament to the competition at play. The Texans are by no means a passing threat, and they will likely lean heavily into the ground game. That makes Collins a candidate to leave on the bench in Week 7.