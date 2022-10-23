Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Sunday, October 23

We’ve got seven games on Sunday’s NBA slate, which gives us a decent selection of player props to look at for the day’s action. Here’s some of our favorites to close out the weekend, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Russell Westbrook over 14.5 points vs. Trail Blazers (+100)

Westbrook threw up an all-time stinker against the Clippers Thursday, going 0-11 from the floor. He’s probably not going to do that again, and should be able to attack Portland’s defense with more success. This line shouldn’t be too hard for him to go over, especially if he’s determined to correct Thursday’s mistake.

Kevin Huerter over 2.5 3-pointers vs. Warriors (odds)

Huerter has been on fire to start the season, shooting 64.7% from deep on 17 total attempts. He’s finding better spots in this Sacramento offense and while the efficiency is ultimately going to go down, the volume should be enough for him to hit the over on this line.

Deandre Ayton under 10.5 rebounds (-110)

The Suns big man has gone under this line in both games so far and things won’t be easier against a Clippers team featuring plenty of players who attack the glass well. Look for Ayton to struggle to reach this milestone in Sunday’s contest.