NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Sunday, October 23

Short intro. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Kevin Huerter, Sacramento Kings, $5,000

Huerter has been on fire with his new team, averaging 32.8 fantasy points per game so far. His shooting percentages will eventually normalize but now might be the time to keep riding this hot stretch. The Kings face the Warriors Sunday night in what is likely to be a high-scoring game. Back Huerter to get plenty of looks in this one.

Herb Jones, New Orleans Pelicans, $4,400

Jones isn’t a star on this team but he does plenty of little things which add up to solid production in the fantasy department. The Pelicans forward is averaging 17.3 DKFP so far and gets to face an upstart Jazz team Sunday. He’s a solid value add in DFS lineups.

Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz, $4,500

Speaking of the Jazz, they’ve been competitive and winning to start the season. Part of that is their rookie big man Kessler, who is averaging 9.0 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting a ridiculous 87.5% from the floor. That’s translated to an average of 25.9 DKFP. At this price point, Kessler is a strong addition in DFS contests.