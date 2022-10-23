Pick against the spread, over/under for Trail Blazers vs. Lakers on Sunday

The Portland Trail Blazers (2-0) will look to remain undefeated to start the season as they travel to face the Los Angeles Lakers (0-2) on Sunday, October 23. Tip-off is set for 3:30 p.m. ET from crypto.com Arena in Southern California. Despite double-digit scoring averages from LeBron James and Anthony Davis through two games, Los Angeles will need support from the rest of the roster to notch their first win of the season.

The Lakers are 3.5-point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 226.

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers, 3:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Trail Blazers +3.5

Outside of James and Davis, the Lakers' offense has struggled to generate consistency through two games, hence their disappointing start. Los Angeles is being outscored by 10.0 points on average through two games, while Portland boasts a +4.5 scoring margin. The Trail Blazers are 2-0 against the spread while the Lakers are 0-2 in the same time span, and the former has the scoring talent to keep this game a closely contested affair.

Over/Under: Under 226

Portland is averaging 114.0 PPG to start the season while the Lakers rank last in the league with an average of 103.0 PPG. The Trail Blazers are not a high-powered offense with the ability to blowout their opponents, and Los Angeles’ lack of a scoring punch is no secret. Sunday’s contest has the makings of a low-scoring affair, which should mean the point total finishes under 226.