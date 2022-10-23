Pick against the spread, over/under for Hornets vs. Hawks on Sunday

The Charlotte Hornets (0-2) travel to face the Atlanta Hawks (2-0) for an Eastern Conference Showdown on Sunday, Oct. 23. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET from State Farm Arena. Charlotte will hope to get its first win of the season as they continue to play in LaMelo Ball’s absence due to an ankle injury. Atlanta will look to remain undefeated behind their high-scoring backcourt in Trae Young (24.0 PPG) and Dejounte Murray (20.0 PPG).

The Hawks are 10-point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 228.

Hornets vs. Hawks, 5 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Hawks -10

Atlanta is 0-2 against the spread to start the season, but they have a +10.0 average scoring margin against their opponents in their first two games. Additionally, the Hawks will be in front of their home crowd and are giving up the fourth-fewest points per game to opposing teams (102.5), while the Hornets are allowing an average of 113.0 points per game. Atlanta has the healthier roster heading into this matchup and should be able to cover with a win on Sunday.

Over/Under: Over 228

Despite both teams’ current records being on opposite ends of the spectrum, both the Hornets and Hawks are in the top 15 in scoring. Atlanta is averaging 112.5 PPG, while Charlotte has averaged 129.0 PPG on the road. With the Hawks playing an opponent that is capable of finding the basket on a high-volume basis, it should result in a high-scoring affair with the point total finishing over.