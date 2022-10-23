Pick against the spread, over/under for Suns vs. Clippers on Sunday

The Phoenix Suns (1-1) travel for a highly anticipated Western Conference matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers (2-0) on Sunday, Oct. 23. Tip-off is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. ET from crypto.com Arena. The Clippers will look to win three-straight games after Paul George’s 40-point performance lifted Los Angeles to a 111-109 win over the Kings on Saturday night.

The Clippers are 1-point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 218.5.

Suns vs. Clippers, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Clippers -1

With a point spread this close, it comes down to which team is better equipped on both ends of the floor. The Clippers are the better two-way team in comparison to the Suns, and Los Angeles is 1-1 against the spread this season while Phoenix is 0-2. Despite the close win over Sacramento on Saturday, Kawhi Leonard and John Wall sat out the first set of their back-to-back games. With that in mind, the Clippers' main trio should be relatively well-rested to walk away with a win and a 3-0 record.

Over/Under: Under 218.5

Both games for the Clippers so far this season have finished under the allotted point total, and it is a testament to their team's defensive rating. Los Angeles is allowing 103.0 PPG from their opponents, which is the fifth-best mark in the league through two games. To their credit, the Suns rank eighth in defensive rating with an average of 109.0 PPG allowed. This has the makings of a defense-first matchup, which should result in a point total finishing under 218.5