 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pick against the spread, over/under for Suns vs. Clippers on Sunday

We go over some of the best betting options for Sunday’s matchup between the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers.

By pete.hernandez
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 28: Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns puts up a shot over Rajon Rondo #4, Ivica Zubac #40 Terance Mann #14 and Paul George #13 of the LA Clippers during the second half of the NBA game at Phoenix Suns Arena on April 28, 2021 in Phoenix, AZ. The Suns defeated the Clippers 109-101. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns (1-1) travel for a highly anticipated Western Conference matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers (2-0) on Sunday, Oct. 23. Tip-off is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. ET from crypto.com Arena. The Clippers will look to win three-straight games after Paul George’s 40-point performance lifted Los Angeles to a 111-109 win over the Kings on Saturday night.

The Clippers are 1-point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 218.5.

Suns vs. Clippers, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Clippers -1

With a point spread this close, it comes down to which team is better equipped on both ends of the floor. The Clippers are the better two-way team in comparison to the Suns, and Los Angeles is 1-1 against the spread this season while Phoenix is 0-2. Despite the close win over Sacramento on Saturday, Kawhi Leonard and John Wall sat out the first set of their back-to-back games. With that in mind, the Clippers' main trio should be relatively well-rested to walk away with a win and a 3-0 record.

Over/Under: Under 218.5

Both games for the Clippers so far this season have finished under the allotted point total, and it is a testament to their team's defensive rating. Los Angeles is allowing 103.0 PPG from their opponents, which is the fifth-best mark in the league through two games. To their credit, the Suns rank eighth in defensive rating with an average of 109.0 PPG allowed. This has the makings of a defense-first matchup, which should result in a point total finishing under 218.5

More From DraftKings Nation