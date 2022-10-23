Dak Prescott start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Dallas Cowboys will welcome starting quarterback Dak Prescott back to the lineup in Week 7 against the Detroit Lions, ending a five-game absence in which the team went 4-1 under backup Cooper Rush. Prescott has been medically cleared to play, but should he be cleared for a spot in your fantasy lineup as well?

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

The big advantage of Prescott over Rush is the passing game and the ability to open things up in that passing game. There are some throws Rush simply can’t make consistently which Prescott can. Prescott is also a better runner, although that ability hasn’t really been tapped into much over his career. He did have a full week of practice to get acclimated to the players again, so there shouldn’t be any nerves.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Prescott is worth starting in Week 7 given the matchup against Detroit’s porous defense.