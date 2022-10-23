Dalton Schultz start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

After a knee injury kept him out last week, it looks like Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz will be back on the field this Sunday against the Detroit Lions. But after a disappointing start to the season, the question for fantasy football is whether or not he’ll have an impact.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz

Schultz started the season on the right foot, picking up 62 yards on seven catches in the opener. Since then, however, he’s had just eight catches for a total of 18 yards, all of those yards coming in one game. He exited in the second quarter of Dallas’ Week 5 game against the Rams.

The difference for Schultz has been at quarterback. He looked great in the opener when Dak Prescott was under center, but got ghosted when Prescott was injured and Dallas turned to Cooper Rush. But this week, Prescott is back, resuming his role as the starting quarterback. The Lions are giving up an average of 63 yards and 15 targets to opposing tight ends.

Start or sit in Week 7?

It should be safe to finally get Schultz back into your lineup as a starting tight end.