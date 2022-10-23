Jahan Dotson injury: What status means for Week 7 fantasy football

As the week began, it looked like Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson was getting close to returning, but that’s not how the week ended. After a limited practice on Wednesday, Dotson re-aggravated his hamstring injury running routes at practice the next day. The team then held him out of Friday’s practice.

Dotson has been out of action for the last two weeks. He’s officially listed as questionable this week, but head coach Ron Rivera said that they’ll play it safe with Dotson.

Fantasy football implications

It would probably be best to operate as if Dotson will not play this week when the Commanders host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. That would mean more targets for Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel in the passing game. It’s worth pointing out, too, that Taylor Heinicke is making the start at quarterback, which could prove to be another limitation in Washington’s vertical passing game.