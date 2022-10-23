Rashod Bateman injury: What status means for Week 7 fantasy football

The Baltimore Ravens welcomed a familiar face back to the practice field this week—wide receiver Rashod Bateman. Out for the last two weeks because of a foot injury, Bateman was able to get in limited work at all three practice sessions this week. The team listed him as questionable on this week’s injury report, but the trend this week points to him playing. Be sure to double check his status ahead of game time before locking in any final roster decisions in fantasy football.

The Ravens host the Cleveland Browns in the early Sunday afternoon spot.

Fantasy football implications

Tight end Mark Andrews is the Ravens’ leading receiver, and that’s unlikely to change any time soon. Andrews is listed as questionable too, but looks likely to play this week. If Andrews did sit, that would leave Bateman as Baltimore’s top option in the passing game.

With Bateman sidelined, Devin Duvernay worked as the team’s No. 1 wideout. His role will be reduced with Bateman’s return, and since the Ravens don’t do a ton of passing, he can probably be left off fantasy rosters. Bateman makes a solid addition to round out a fantasy lineup, but double check to make sure he’s active ahead of Sunday’s game.