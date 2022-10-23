Mark Andrews injury: What status means for Week 7 fantasy football

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews started the week on the sidelines for Wednesday’s practice. Head coach John Harbaugh said at the time that it was mostly a move to give the veteran some rest, but then Andrews sat out Thursday’s practice as well, causing some consternation for Ravens fans and fantasy football managers. However, Andrews returned to practice on Friday, in a limited role, but made it clear that he’s ready to play, despite a knee injury.

The Ravens officially listed him as questionable this week, ahead of an 1 p.m. ET game Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

Fantasy football implications

Isaiah Likely is Baltimore’s No. 2 tight end. Used sparingly now, he could see an uptick in work if Andrews were to miss any time, but he’s still be a risky option for fantasy football lineups. In reality, when and if Andrews does miss a game, wide receiver Rashod Bateman would be the most likely to see an uptick in targets.