D’Andre Swift injury: What status means for Week 7 fantasy football

Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift is closer to playing his first game since Week 3. He’s been out with ankle and shoulder injuries since then. After the team’s bye last week, he was back on the practice field, getting in work as a limited participant on all three days.

Officially listed as questionable, the team’s running backs coach said that Swift was “looking pretty good,” but he added that they were taking things “one day at a time.” The Lions play the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET, so you’ll have a chance to make sure Swift is active before locking in your fantasy football lineup.

Fantasy football implications

The Lions have been dealing with a myriad of injuries to their offensive players over the last month. Without Swift, Jamaal Williams has been their go-to running back, while the targets that would have otherwise gone to Swift, have been dispersed among the wide receivers and tight end TJ Hockenson.

If Swift can’t go this week, Williams again has solid fantasy appeal. He would still have some touchdown upside with Swift back in the lineup. Swift is obviously a must-start if he’s ready to go this week.