Josh Reynolds injury: What status means for Week 7 fantasy football

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds is officially questionable for this Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. The same has been true for the Lions’ last two games, except that Reynolds is dealing with a knee injury this week instead of an ankle issue. After sitting out Wednesday and Thursday, he was able to return to practice in a limited role on Friday.

The Lions and Cowboys kickoff at 1 p.m. ET.

Fantasy football implications

Reynolds has been key contributor to Detroit’s offense this season, especially with key absences like No. 1 wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and running back D’Andre Swift sidelined lately. Reynolds has caught 13 passes on 18 targets in the Lions’ last two games, totaling 173 yards and a touchdown in those contests.

However, with Swift looking like he’ll be back this week and St. Brown ready to roll, Reynolds is a risky option in fantasy football lineups this week.