Tyler Lockett injury: What status means for Week 7 fantasy football

It is not looking good for Tyler Lockett this week. The Seattle Seahawks wide receiver is dealing with a hamstring injury. He missed practice all week, which is never a good sign, and the team listed him as questionable on the official injury report. However, head coach Pete Carroll did suggest this week that missing practice wouldn’t necessarily rule out Lockett. So there is a chance he could play when the Seahawks head south to face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Kickoff time for that game is at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Fantasy football implications

This is a tough spot for fantasy football lineup decisions. Lockett could be a game-time decision for the Seahawks, but the late afternoon start means fantasy lineups will have already been locked. And if he does end up active this week, just how effective will he be with a lingering hamstring injury?

Without Lockett, DK Metcalf could have even more fantasy appeal. Marquise Goodwin and Dee Eskridge would see more playing time, but both would be riskier options in fantasy lineups.