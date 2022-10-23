Keenan Allen injury: What status means for Week 7 fantasy football

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen has played just one game this season. A hamstring injury has kept him out of action since the season opener, but he could be back in action this week. Officially listed as questionable on the injury report, Allen was a limited participant at practice this week. He’ll be a game-time decision this week when the Chargers host the Seattle Seahawks. Kickoff time for that game is at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Fantasy football implications

Ah, the dreaded game-time decision. It’s a dicey situation for fantasy football lineup decisions since this is a late afternoon game, kicking off well after lineups have to be locked. The Chargers have a bye next week, so if he’s on the fence, the team could choose to rest him so that he’s fully healthy for a stretch run.

If he does play, he’s worth a spot in lineups, especially since Josh Palmer is out this week. That could make DeAndre Carter a very intriguing possibility this week if Allen does sit.