Jaylen Waddle injury: What status means for Week 7 fantasy football

For the second week in a row, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is listed as questionable on the official injury report. Waddle is dealing with a shoulder injury. He was a limited participant at practice all week, and head coach Mike McDaniel was optimistic about Waddle’s availability for this week’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Dolphins host the Steelers for the Sunday prime time game this week.

Fantasy football implications

If Waddle’s situation sounds familiar to you, that’s because he was questionable heading into last week’s game too. The injury didn’t seem to be bothering him too much in that one—he rolled up 129 yards, catching six passes on 10 targets. It’s probably safe to get him into your fantasy football lineups.

Waddle and Tyreek Hill can claim almost all of Miami’s receiving numbers. If Waddle should somehow be unable to suit up, that could mean more work for Trent Sherfield and Cedrick Wilson, though neither would likely merit much fantasy attention.