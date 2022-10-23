Hunter Renfrow injury: What status means for Week 7 fantasy football

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow was a surprise addition to the injury report in the middle of the week. He missed Thursday’s practice with a hip injury. And while a mid-week injury is always concerning, he was at least able to practice as a limited participant on Friday. The team listed him as questionable on this week’s official injury report. Head coach Josh McDaniels was optimistic about Renfrow’s availability for this week’s game against the Houston Texans, but you would be advised to check his status throughout the weekend before making any official fantasy football decisions.

The Raiders and Texans kickoff at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

Renfrow returned to action in Week 5 after missing the previous two games. The Raiders had a bye last week. His fantasy contributions have been pretty limited in three games, but with tight end Darren Waller out this week, Renfrow could see more targets in the passing game.