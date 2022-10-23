Mack Hollins injury: What status means for Week 7 fantasy football

Game day Update: Hollins will test his injury pre-game, but there is hope he can play.

There is optimism that WR Mack Hollins (heel) and WR Hunter Renfrow (hip) play today, but both will work out pre-game to be sure, source said. They are listed as questionable. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 23, 2022

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins is officially questionable with a heel injury this week. The good news is that Hollins was able to practice for all three sessions this week, working as a limited participant. That would seem to put him on track to suit up against the Houston Texans this week.

Kickoff time for this one is at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

Hollins got blanked last week against the Chiefs, catching zero passes on four targets. Still, fantasy football managers are going to have a hard time forgetting his Week 3 outing with eight catches for 158 yards and a touchdown.

He could be in line for a decent workload this week with tight end Darren Waller ruled out. Fellow wideout Hunter Renfrow is also questionable, but Hollins would be the top option behind Davate Adams in this offense. As with any questionable player, be sure to check the news in the lead up to Sunday’s game before finalizing any fantasy football lineups decisions.