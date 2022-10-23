Mac Jones injury: What status means for Week 7 fantasy football

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones looks like he’s one step closer to returning to action. He was practicing with his team on Thursday and Friday this week, officially listed as a limited participant, but he did sound an optimistic tone in talking to the media on Friday. There have been reports throughout the week that Jones is expected to be available for this week’s game. He’s been out with a high ankle sprain since Week 3.

The Patriots play on Monday night, against the Chicago Bears, so their official injury report for the week won’t come in until Saturday. Jones is expected to be listed as questionable, like he was last week.

Fantasy football implications

Bailey Zappe has been starting in place of Jones, as well as Brian Hoyer, the original backup, was also injured. Zappe would start again if Jones can’t play. In three appearances so far, two starts, Zappe has 596 passing yards with four touchdowns and one interception. Despite talk of a looming quarterback controversy, all indications are that Jones would be the starter as soon as he’s ready to return.

The Bears have been surprisingly effective against quarterbacks this season, allowing four touchdowns while picking off opponents five times. Jones or Zappe would have limited fantasy appeal this week.