What Week 7 means for the 2022 NFL playoff picture

The NFL heads into Week 7’s Sunday slate with fewer big matchups, but plenty of important games. This week, we only get one matchup of two winning teams, unlike the five we had last week. However, there are plenty of games with playoff significance, even with October still not complete.

The matchup of winning teams will see the Titans hosting the Colts with a chance to sweep the season series and secure a critical tiebreaker in a shaky AFC South. Beyond that, the AFC North has an important matchup with the 3-3 Ravens hosting the 2-4 Browns. Arguably the remaining most intriguing all AFC matchup sees the Jets traveling to face the Broncos. New York is on a roll and even if they close as a betting underdog, this is a game some will look at as a prove-it win.

The most high profile matchup of the week is a Super Bowl 54 rematch between the Chiefs and 49ers in Santa Clara. Both teams are contenders once again, although the 49ers are trying to overcome quite a few injury issues.

Here’s the complete NFL playoff picture. We break it down into the four division leaders, then the three wild card teams, and then everybody else in the given conference. That’s followed by the Week 7 schedule for each conference.

AFC playoff picture

1. Buffalo Bills, 5-1

2. Kansas City Chiefs, 4-2

3. Tennessee Titans, 3-2

4. Baltimore Ravens, 3-3

5. New York Jets, 4-2

6. Los Angeles Chargers, 4-2

7. Indianapolis Colts, 3-2-1

8. Cincinnati Bengals, 3-3

9. Miami Dolphins, 3-3

10. New England Patriots, 3-3

11. Denver Broncos, 2-4

12. Jacksonville Jaguars, 2-4

13. Cleveland Browns, 2-4

14. Pittsburgh Steelers, 2-4

15. Houston Texans, 1-3-1

16. Las Vegas Raiders, 1-4

Schedule

Falcons (3-3) vs. Bengals (3-3)

Colts (3-2-1) vs. Titans (3-2)

Giants (5-1) vs. Jaguars (2-4)

Browns (2-4) vs. Ravens (3-3)

Jets (4-2) vs. Broncos (2-4)

Texans (1-3-1) vs. Raiders (1-4)

Seahawks (3-3) vs. Chargers (4-2)

Chiefs (4-2) vs. 49ers (3-3)

Steelers (2-4) vs. Dolphins (3-3)

Bears (2-4) vs. Patriots (3-3)

NFC playoff picture

1. Philadelphia Eagles, 6-0

2. Minnesota Vikings, 5-1

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 3-3

4. San Francisco 49ers, 3-3

5. New York Giants 5-1

6. Dallas Cowboys, 4-2

7. Los Angeles Rams, 3-3

8. Green Bay Packers, 3-3

9. Atlanta Falcons 3-3

10. Seattle Seahawks, 3-3

11. New Orleans Saints, 2-4

12. Washington Commanders, 2-4

13. Arizona Cardinals, 2-4

14. Chicago Bears, 2-4

15. Detroit Lions, 1-4

16. Carolina Panthers, 1-5

Schedule

Falcons (3-3) vs. Bengals (3-3)

Lions (1-4) vs. Cowboys (4-2)

Packers (3-3) vs. Commanders (2-4)

Buccaneers (3-3) vs. Panthers (1-5)

Giants (5-1) vs. Jaguars (2-4)

Seahawks (3-3) vs. Chargers (4-2)

Chiefs (4-2) vs. 49ers (3-3)

Bears (2-4) vs. Patriots (3-3)