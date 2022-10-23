PJ Walker start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Carolina Panthers are off to a bad start this season, going 1-5 through their first six games. They’re coming off a 24-10 loss to the Rams in Week 6 as it’s their third straight defeat, but they’ll look to get back on track in Week 7 when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers QB PJ Walker

PJ Walker made his second appearance of the season while Baker Mayfield is still sidelined with an ankle injury, and was taken off the field late in the game due to a concussion. He completed 10-of-16 for just 60 yards, which is the exact yardage total he turned in from the Week 5 loss to the 49ers. While he’s been cleared to play in Week 7, fantasy managers shouldn’t expect too much from Walker.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Leave PJ Walker on the bench (or on waivers) for Week 7, as he’s not likely to turn in a much better performance than his last two games while the Panthers figure out the quarterback situation.