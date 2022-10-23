D’Onta Foreman start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Carolina Panthers seem to be in disarray at the moment, with both Baker Mayfield (ankle) and Sam Darnold (ankle) sidelined, leaving the quarterback duties to PJ Walker. They lost 24-10 to the Rams in Week 6, falling to 1-5 on the season as they scramble to turn things around. Losing Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers will be a big blow to their offense, but should create some room for D’Onta Foreman to step up in the coming weeks.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers RB D’Onta Foreman

D’Onta Foreman ran the ball five times for 19 yards in the Week 6 loss to the Rams, bringing in 1.9 fantasy points which is actually a season-high for him. He hasn’t been involved much with the offense at all this season, but since the Panthers traded star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers in a blockbuster deal, Foreman is expected to be the lead running back going forward. Chuba Hubbard will be expected to play behind him and get more involved in the passing game while PJ Walker is under center.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Even with Foreman’s potential increased workload, he won’t be worth a start anytime soon until the quarterback situation is sorted out. Leave D’Onta Foreman on the bench in Week 7.