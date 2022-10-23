Chuba Hubbard start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Carolina Panthers are reeling after going 1-5 through their first six games, while missing both Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold with ankle injuries, forcing PJ Walker on the field under center. To top things off, Christian McCaffrey was just traded to the San Francisco 49ers, leaving a lot of questions to be answered in the Panthers’ offense. They’re coming off a 24-10 loss to the Rams in Week 6 as they look ahead to their Week 7 game against the Buccaneers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard

Chuba Hubbard wasn’t too involved in the Week 6 loss to the Bucs, running the ball twice for six yards while catching his lone target for another single yard. It was only enough for 1.7 PPR fantasy points as he continues to fly under the fantasy radar. With McCaffrey out of the picture in the backfield, D’Onta Foreman is expected to be the No. 1 running back while Chuba Hubbard is expected to be more involved in the passing game going forward.

Start or sit in Week 6?

With so much uncertainty surrounding the Panthers in the coming weeks, it’s best to leave any offensive player on the bench for now. PJ Walker hasn’t been faring so well as a starter, and the entire offense has been suffering as a result. Stash Hubbard on your bench for Week 7.