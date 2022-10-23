Christian McCaffrey start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Multiple reports have McCaffrey getting action on Sunday afternoon. There’s no way to know how many snaps or touches he’ll get, but he will get some and it will be hard to sit CMC unless you’re in a very shallow league.

Christian McCaffrey, who was traded to San Francisco late Thursday night and flew to his new employer Friday, is expected to make his 49ers debut today vs. the Chiefs, per sources. The 49ers have a package of plays in their gameplan for McCaffrey. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 23, 2022

The San Francisco 49ers made the biggest move of the 2022 NFL season, adding running back Christian McCaffrey to the squad for a host of draft picks. McCaffrey has not been able to practice with the team, so does that mean he should be left on the bench in fantasy lineups for Week 7 when the 49ers face the Kansas City Chiefs?

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey

McCaffrey is considered one of the top running backs in the league, racking up fantasy points as both a runner and receiver. The big issue here is the limited amount of preparation he has in Kyle Shanahan’s complex offensive scheme. McCaffrey may be on the field in the red zone, which means he does have some touchdown potential.

Start or sit in Week 7?

It might be hard to bench McCaffrey, but his role is up in the air at this point so it might be the wise decision for Week 7.